Corduroy needs your help

A volunteer gets a hug from Corduroy, a young rescued Goldendoodle in need of heart surgery. Rescue for Pet Sake is looking for donations to help pay for Corduroy’s operation, which could cost over $5,000.

Photo courtesy of Pamela Gorman.

A Grass Valley nonprofit animal rescue organization, Rescue For Pet Sake, is currently seeking donations to help pay for lifesaving heart surgery for Corduroy, a 1-and-a-half-year-old Goldendoodle. An otherwise healthy and vibrant dog, Corduroy’s surgery, a balloon valvuplasty, is scheduled for Jan. 12 at UC Davis, and is expected to cost between $4,900 and $5,100. The procedure will include an echocardiogram , anesthesia , blood test and post operative care. Without the surgery, Corduroy is not expected to live beyond three to five years. Corduroy is currently being fostered by a longtime animal rescue volunteer. He was released to Rescue for Pet Sake by a breeder who did not want to invest in the surgery and after care, said Pamela Gorman, director of Rescue for Pet Sake.

“Corduroy makes everyone smile that he meets,” said Gorman. “You can tell in the photo how loving and happy this precious pup is. He is a little over a year old and deserves to live a long happy life.”

Rescue For Pet Sake is a nonprofit organization — donations are 100% tax deductible. To donate, visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org , or mail checks to Rescue for Pet Sake, P.O. Box 1416, Grass Valley CA 95945. Rescue For Pet Sake is an all-volunteer nonprofit group dedicated to saving homeless and abandoned animals from euthanasia. There office and store is located at 120 Bank St. in Grass Valley. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 530-263-3331 or text 530-277-2684.