Cooling centers available in western Nevada County

With high temperatures forecasted , the Nevada County Public Health Department and Office of Emergency Services are activating air-conditioned Cooling Centers in Western Nevada County.

Cooling Centers will be located in the following locations from noon to 8 p.m. Need will be evaluated daily based on weather conditions. Cooling Centers may remain open through Thursday if the need is determined.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn, Grass Valley, CA 959545

Ready Springs Elementary School Gymnasium, 10862 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946

Monday & Tuesday, August 17 & 18:

Nevada Union High School Multipurpose Room, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Ready Springs Elementary School Gymnasium, 10862 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946

South County Location: TBD



All centers will operate in compliance with health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health screenings, temperature checks, physical distancing and face coverings will be required. A Cooling Center is a temporary air-conditioned public space set up by local authorities to deal with the health effects of extreme heat over an extended period of time. Cooling Centers are meant to prevent hyperthermia, especially among the elderly without air conditioning at home. Cooling Centers provide shade, water, along with referrals to social services. Due to the potentiality of rotating power outages, charging stations will also be made available.

During high temperatures, people should remember to:

Remain hydrated by drinking water before, during and after outdoor activities.

Take frequent breaks while working or playing outdoors.

Wear loose-fitting, light clothing; wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face, ears and neck if you’ll be outside.

Apply sunscreen (at least SPF 15) 15 minutes before going outdoors and re-apply at least every two hours.

Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that have caffeine or alcohol.

Plan strenuous outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day; limit time outside during peak heat.

Pace physical activities, starting slowly and picking up the pace gradually.

Wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. Chronic exposure to the sun can cause cataracts.

Check on frail, elderly or home-bound individuals to make sure they are not affected by the heat.

Move to a cooler location at first sign of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps); rest and slowly drink a cool liquid.

Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or asleep in the direct sunlight.

Take care of pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water to drink; walk dogs when the temperature is cooler.

Rotating Power Outages The Office of Emergency Services has been in contact with Pacific Gas and Electric Company. PG&E, on Friday August 14, was directed by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) to turn off power to about 200,000 to 250,000 customers at a time in rotating power outages given the strain on the power grid during the statewide heatwave. The power was turned off in rotating blocks until about 10:00 p.m. Power was out for about one hour for each block. Per information from CAISO, power is not anticipated to be turned off for Nevada County, Saturday August 15 or Sunday August 16. However, CAISO is monitoring an extended excessive heat trend in the early part of next week which may necessitate the implementation of Ordered Grid Constraint Brown Outs which could affect Nevada County Californians are being urged to continue to conserve power to reduce power usage as supplies run tight during the peak period. Rotating outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are conducted during specific high fire threat conditions. *The Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building is utilized as a COVID-19 testing center Monday through Friday and therefore will not be available as a Cooling Center during the week.

Helpful links:

Ready Nevada County Dashboard: ReadyNevadaCounty.org/Dashboard

For additional information on how to prevent heat related illness, visit:

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/EPO/Pages/Extreme%20Heat%20Pages/BI_Natural-Disasters_Extreme-Heat.aspx

For additional information on COVID-19 in Nevada County visit:

https://www.mynevadacounty.com/Coronavirus

National Weather Service Sacramento, Excessive Heat Warning:

https://www.weather.gov/sto/?fbclid=IwAR3hcILqDG0V38DMkMgOjKOWJuhI6v3- Ms_Nq6rWv4La-DOCQhgaSfXxRt0.

Sign-up for California Independent System Operator Notifications:

http://www.caiso.com/informed/Pages/Notifications/Default.aspx

California Independent System Operator Notifications Fact Sheet:

http://www.caiso.com/Documents/SystemAlertsWarningsandEmergenciesFactSheet.pdf