Cooler temps, wet weather: One to 2 inches of rain, high elevation snow expected

A new weather system brings clouds into the skies over Nevada County on Tuesday, signaling a pattern change to cool and unsettled weather that’s expected to bring more precipitation later this week.

A weather pattern shift has started to take place in Nevada County and is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the Grass Valley area, and between 8 inches and 1.5 feet of high elevation snow by Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

Sunny skies with highs in the mid- to upper 50s today will give way to highs in the lower 50s Thursday and Friday before dipping to the mid-40s by Saturday.

Overnight lows are forecast to dip to the mid-30s Saturday night, providing the opportunity for low snow when levels will drop to between 2,500 and 3,500 feet.

The skies over western Nevada County didn’t see any rain Tuesday, nor is any expected today, but a total of 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall between Thursday and Sunday.

Four to 9 inches of snow is forecast above 5,000 feet by Saturday night, with up to 1.5 feet of fresh snow above 6,000 feet.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is forecast for the lower elevations, with the majority — between 0.5 inches and 1.25 inches — coming Thursday into Friday. The remaining 0.5 inches to 0.75 inches of rain is expected Saturday into Sunday.

Snow can still be seen Tuesday on some of the distant peaks visible from Sugarloaf Mountain in Nevada City. Four to 9 inches of snow is expected above 5,000 feet Saturday night.

