Cooler temps, wet weather: One to 2 inches of rain, high elevation snow expected
A weather pattern shift has started to take place in Nevada County and is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the Grass Valley area, and between 8 inches and 1.5 feet of high elevation snow by Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
Sunny skies with highs in the mid- to upper 50s today will give way to highs in the lower 50s Thursday and Friday before dipping to the mid-40s by Saturday.
Overnight lows are forecast to dip to the mid-30s Saturday night, providing the opportunity for low snow when levels will drop to between 2,500 and 3,500 feet.
Four to 9 inches of snow is forecast above 5,000 feet by Saturday night, with up to 1.5 feet of fresh snow above 6,000 feet.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is forecast for the lower elevations, with the majority — between 0.5 inches and 1.25 inches — coming Thursday into Friday. The remaining 0.5 inches to 0.75 inches of rain is expected Saturday into Sunday.
