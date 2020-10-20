Cooler temps on the way for Nevada County

The sun has been shining and people have been out soaking up some of the last days of warm rays in western Nevada County before a cool down is expected to drop highs by more than 20 degrees by this weekend.

Highs floated in the mid- to upper 80s Tuesday and will drop to the lower 60s to upper 50s by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Chances of rain with the coming system are expected to remain in the far northern portion of California and the Sierra Nevada ridge.

“We are going to see a cool down,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Emily Heller said. “It does look like you should stay dry.”

Today’s highs will remain in the 80s, while Thursday calls for a high of 76, Friday 73, and Saturday 64.

“There does tend to be a slight warming trend next week,” Heller said.

Red Flag Warning

A red flag warning continues to remain in effect for much of central Nevada County through 8 a.m. today due to increased fire weather conditions.

PG&E is currently monitoring weather conditions and is anticipating a Public Safety Power Shut-off today or Thursday for up to 50,000 customers. Nevada County may avoid many shutdowns, according to the PG&E future shut-off map, which changes with the weather forecast models.

“It should be pretty breezy on Thursday, maybe some gusts up to 20 mph,” Heller said.

Thursday night could see gusts of up to 25 and 30 mph.

“The main message is just dry and breezy,” Heller said.

