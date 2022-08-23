Cooler temps coming: Grass Valley should see highs in 80s this weekend

The sun was out, bringing a high of 90 to Grass Valley’s Condon Park Tuesday, where a handful of skateboarders had no problem with the temperature.

Photo: Elias Funez

Temperatures will slowly drop to seasonal norms by the weekend, though any relief might be short lived.

Current highs in the low 90s are 3 to 5 degrees higher than normal. A weather system expected to move into the Pacific Northwest, and then east, will push temperatures downward, said Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Overall, what this means is it’ll bring some cooler temperatures for us,” she added. “But it’s mostly near normal.”

Acording to Del Valle-Shoemaker, a high of 87 is normal for this time of year. Grass Valley should get that this weekend.

Today’s high is forecast to hit 92. Thursday and Friday’s highs should reach 91. Saturday and Sunday will bring highs of 86 and 84, respectively. Monday’s will climb to 86, and Tuesday’s high will top out at 88.

“A slight warm up,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

Average highs for August in Grass Valley are around 87. September’s average is 82 and October’s is 72.

“In September, you do see that downward trend in temperatures,” she said.

While the weather service’s rain year starts Oct. 1, there’s no guarantee showers will fall then. Del Valle-Shoemaker said the area has seen dry Octobers before.

“It all depends,” she said.

