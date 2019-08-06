Cool temperatures on the way for Grass Valley, but not for long

Grass Valley is expected to see highs dip into the 70s this weekend, though temperatures will quickly return to seasonal norms, the National Weather Service said.

A mass of cold air over the Pacific Ocean will move east, pushing a high pressure system away and bringing significantly cooler weather, meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski said.

“Our highs are going to be several degrees below the average for this area,” she added. “It’s definitely not normal.”

Grass Valley has an average temperature of 97 for August. Saturday’s high is forecast to be some 20 degrees below that, Rogacheski said.

Highs will snap up quickly afterward, returning to 90 by Monday.

“It’s going to be short-lived,” Rogacheski said of the respite.

Today’s highs are expected to reach 88, with lows dipping to 59 tonight.

Thursday will see highs of 83. Expect lows to bottom out around 58 that night.

The cooling continues on Friday, when highs will hit 79. Lows will drop to 54.

The lowest temperatures arrive in time for the weekend. Saturday’s high is forecast for 76. Lows will dip to 54.

Highs will reach 84 on Sunday, 90 on Monday and 93 on Tuesday.

