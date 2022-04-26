 Cool car club: Vintage and antique vehicles on display at annual car show | TheUnion.com
Cool car club: Vintage and antique vehicles on display at annual car show

By John Hart | Special to The Union
The Grass Valley Downtown Association’s annual car show on Mill and Main streets drew people to downtown Grass Valley on Saturday to view custom, vintage and antique cars and trucks. Seen here is a 1939 Mercury Roaster.
John Hart
The crowd turned out on East Main Street for the car show.
John Hart
A custom roadster on display at the Saturday show.
John Hart
Music wafted through the air at the car show as people perused the vehicles parked in downtown Grass Valley.
John Hart
Some vehicles featured intricate designs, like this wood carving on a Power Wagon.
John Hart
A 1949 Seagrave Street Rod, originally a 1949 Seagrave pumper fire truck, with owner-builder Bill Croker of Penn Valley.
John Hart
A 1940 Ford Rat Rod Pickup.
Submitted to The Union

