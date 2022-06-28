facebook tracking pixel Cookin’ for a cause: Marine Corps League hosts All Veterans Chili Cook-Off | TheUnion.com
Cookin’ for a cause: Marine Corps League hosts All Veterans Chili Cook-Off

Elias Funez
  

Dave Chaix (left) and Jose Gonzalez of the Vietnam Veterans of America, dish up some of their chili during Saturday’s All-Veterans Chili Cook-Off at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, hosted by The Marine Corps League. Veterans organizations and their friends competed for bragging rights for the best chili. This was the first chili cook-off hosted by the group, and future events are anticipated for the future.
Photo: Elias Funez
Jason Tedder serves some of his chili he made under the Welcome Home Vets banner during Saturday’s All-Veterans Chili Cook-Off. The event is designed to raise awareness for the veteran community in western Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
All-Veterans Chili Cook-Off attendees sample some of the award winning chili creations at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Photo: Elias Funez
The sounds of Elvis Cantu filled the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building’s parking lot during the first annual All-Veterans Chili Cook-Off Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Oral Stallings serves a bowl of the American Legion Post 130s chili during Saturday’s All-Veterans Chili Cook-Off.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
