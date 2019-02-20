Cook family to sell Friar Tuck’s restaurant in Nevada City

After nearly fifty years of business in Nevada City, the Cook family has decided to sell Friar Tuck’s restaurant. The family said it has already found a buyer.

In a letter to the community sent to The Union, Rona and Carissa Cook wrote:

“We would like to humbly thank all of you for your love and support over all these years. Many of you have been with us since 1973. Many of you got engaged here, fell in love, met your best friend, had every birthday and celebration here and even took kamikaze shots with us on Tuesdays. Thank you for letting us be part of your lives.”

Greg Cook, 66, the owner and founder of Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar in Nevada City, has died of a heart attack in Jan. 2017.