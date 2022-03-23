Conviction: Jury finds Michael Pocock guilty of murder

“Drugs are bad, everyone,” Michael Pocock said spontaneously after the jury found him guilty Wednesday on two counts of murder. “I just want you to know that.”

A Nevada County jury convicted the 38-year-old Nevada County resident of second-degree murder in the May 2019 shooting death of David Dominguez, 38, and first-degree murder in the death of Rabecca Mershon, 25.

Sandy Mershon, one victim’s mother, passed a tissue box to Pocock’s sister and mother between the announcement of the two separate verdicts.

Jurors took about five hours over Tuesday and Wednesday before returning with their verdict.

Pocock is set for sentencing May 13.

District Attorney Jesse Wilson said because there was more than one homicide, Michael Pocock will likely face life without parole at his sentencing.

“Our theory of the case was first-degree murder, but the ultimate goal was to take an individual off the streets that we consider extremely dangerous based off of his actions,” Wilson said. “The decisions of the jury will effectively accomplish that.”

Wilson thanked the efforts of the Grass Valley Police Department and his investigators.

“Our thoughts now shift to being with the family,” Wilson said. “We’re hoping that this offers them some semblance of closure so they’re able to move forward with their lives knowing that this individual who took their family from them has been held accountable.”

The trio’s initial encounter — an exchange of cannabis, blankets, and a flash of Dominguez’s knife — on May 19, 2019, put Pocock on edge the following evening, when visibility was low and Mershon and Dominguez were high on methamphetamine, attorneys said and testimony revealed.

The couple was antsy, antagonistic and unpredictable, Pocock’s Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis said in her closing arguments Tuesday. She argued that a police officer testified to the high amounts of meth in the victims’ systems, adding that people on meth are dangerous.

Wilson said in closing arguments that Pocock shot Mershon “execution style” after shooting Dominguez.

“I think we’re just rolling over the fact that he planted a gun on somebody,” Wilson said of Pocock’s actions after dialing 911. “He had the wherewithal to plant a gun on someone and claim self-defense.”

