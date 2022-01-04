Controlled avalanches help with safety

With over 200 inches of snow settled into the Lake Tahoe Basin, the need for controlled avalanches has only increased, in order to decrease highway delays and protect motorists.

Caltrans is responsible for controlled avalanches on the South Lake side of the basin. At its Avalanche Control Centers, cannons are positioned at different points within the mountains so they can be remotely set off from an office at another location.

“We have 13 cannons positioned on the mountain above Highway 50 over Echo Summit that blast a mixture of propane and oxygen to create a controlled avalanche,” said Caltrans District 3 Public Information Officer Steve Nelson.

“The cannons are set off remotely from our office in Meyers,” he added. “Crews on the ground clear the snow from the highway after the blasts. The operation usually takes about an hour, with traffic being held in both directions on 50.”

The process has been made safer through the use of the cannons, which allow the least amount of people as possible being present when creating an avalanche.

Avalanche warnings in Incline Village and Crystal Bay were announced on Dec. 28 by the Washoe County Emergency Management team, raising concerns for people who live in the area.

Miranda Jacobson is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of The Union

Photo by Richard Kreibich