Contractors’ Assoc. to host dinner and food, toy drive event
The Nevada County Contractors Association is hosting their “First Annual Drive-Thru Dinner with Toy and Food Drive” from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. Dinners will be served hot and ready to eat. All donations from the food drive will be distributed to community members in need, including victims of the River Fire. All proceeds will go toward the Christmas Giving Back Program. Tickets must be pre-ordered by calling NCCA at 530-274-1919 or emailing info@nccabuildingpros.com by 4 p.m. on Nov. 1. Proof of payment and an RSVP (an email confirmation) must be submitted to pick up meals. COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the event. The cost is $30 for two dinners, which include chicken, tri-tip, beans, salad and bread. For more information, call NCCA at 530-274-1919.
