Continuing the push for recognition: Sold out dinner benefits Nisenan Tribe

Nisenan tribal spokesperson Shelly Covert speaks to the group of attendees at the sold out annual dinner to help support the tribe’s federal recognition.

Photo: Courtesy Sammy Kirk

The Stone House and California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project held its third annual sold out dinner event on Thursday to fundraise for the local Nisenan Tribe.

A prix fixe dinner prepared by Purdon Studios was provided in collaboration with local farms, including soup, entree and dessert.

One hundred percent of the dinner efforts were donated by the Stone House and local farmers.

Of the 44 rancherias terminated by the 1958 California Rancheria Termination Act, the Nevada City Rancheria is one of three tribes that has not had its federal status restored.

Without federal status, Nisenan Tribal members of the Nevada City Rancheria are barred from federal Indian programs that provide tribal governmental operating support, housing, education, access to Indian health care and economic development opportunities provided to other recognized tribal citizens. Nor are they eligible for the many federal Indian grants that serve Indian country, the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project website states.

Lingering as a “Terminated Tribe” continues the cycle of disadvantage brought about by broken treaties, violence and erasure, CHIRP said.