Construction starts Monday at Highway 49, Combie Road

Caltrans is scheduled to begin construction Monday, July 27, on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on Highway 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road in Nevada County.

Caltrans is constructing two acceleration lanes – a 500-foot-long soutbound acceleration lane with a 660-foot merge taper and a 900-foot-long northbound acceleration lane with a 660-foot merge taper – at the Wolf Road/Combie Road intersection. In addition, construction crews will be extending a culvert, replacing a drainage inlet, constructing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps and upgrading existing traffic signal poles. Safety measures will also include overhead lighting at the beginning of the merge tapers in each direction.

“This is one of several safety improvement projects planned for the Highway 49 corridor,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal. “The Wolf/Combie acceleration lane project increases safety for vehicles entering the highway at this intersection and is one of the more than $160 million in improvements completed, in construction or planned for the corridor by state and local agencies.”

DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project. Major work is anticipated to be completed by the end of October, with traffic-signal upgrades planned for early 2021.

The contractor will begin by installing k-rail concrete barriers along the shoulder overnight Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28. The majority of the work will be performed along the highway shoulders behind k-rail barriers with minimal traffic-interfering work required for the project.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans