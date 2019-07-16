Construction outside Caroline’s Coffee to wrap up in a few weeks

Walking in front of Caroline’s Coffee on Auburn Street can be a bit tricky. That’s because construction work has been ongoing there since late last month.

On June 17, The City of Grass Valley finalized an agreement with a construction project that is helping replace a damaged sidewalk and an old and shallow storm drain, according to Bjorn Jones, assistant engineer with the city.

While the storm drain aspect of the project is almost complete, the company has plans to finish reconstructing the sidewalk within about two weeks, said Jones.

“They’ve been trying to work around all the downtown events,” said Jones.

Jones said the City of Grass Valley has a cost-sharing program to help replace broken or damaged sidewalks.

Holly Fike, owner of Caroline’s Coffee, said passerby frequently misinterpret the coffee shop as closed due to the construction.

“It’s just been an ongoing process,” she said.

