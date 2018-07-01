Construction in Yuba City is booming

Though residential growth has stalled, Yuba City is experiencing a business and commercial construction boom.

"We're extremely busy on the retail and on the commercial side of things," Development Services Director Arnoldo Rodriguez said Friday. "We have a lot of projects in process and in the pipeline."

On Tuesday, the city helped usher in the groundbreaking of the forthcoming Bank of Feather River at Bridge Street and Highway 99. The two-story, 10,000 square-foot building is expected to open in early 2019, and the company is using local resources to build it.

"It was very important to us that we use local people to help employ local people and help build the local economy," President Julie Morehead said Friday.

Yuba City-based Hilbers Inc. is heading the construction, and Morehead said many subcontractors are also local: from the plumbing and concrete work to electrical, heating and air, and cabinetry. And this will be the company's first ground-up, truly-theirs branch: the current location on Harter Parkway is leased and the lease is up in June 2019.

Morehead also wanted the new branch to don a large clock — a nod to seeing banks with clock towers as a child. A 10-foot-diameter, satellite-driven clock is being made to go on a tower on the corner that faces Highway 99, she said, and hopes it can be a new Yuba City landmark.

"Our intent is to make this building truly a locally built building," she said.

Here's a rundown on some other new businesses coming to Yuba City:

The southern California-based health groups with plans to open a substance abuse treatment facility on Stabler Lane filed for bankruptcy in March. But Rodriguez said a new applicant has approached the city to amend the already-approved use permit and move forward with plans to continue opening a rehabilitation facility. The 51,000-square-foot space at 1252 Stabler Lane — which has sat vacant for nearly a decade — once served as a psychiatric facility owned by Rideout Health and operated by the state.

Habit Burger, Pieology, Panda Express and Sprint will move into the old Carriage Square Shopping Center, just south of the Bank of Feather River project, Rodriguez said. The projects were approved by the Planning Commission Wednesday and are currently at the tail-end of the building permit process before construction can start, he said. There's one other tenant user space available in the center that hasn't been identified. The three buildings total about 10,848 square feet (Panda Express and Sprint will share a building).

A new 800-square-foot Dutch Bros. coffee kiosk with drive-thru and walk-up service could be taking up residence at the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Shasta Street. The land use permits have been approved and the city is in the process of reviewing and approving the building permit.

Best Collateral, the pawn shop on D Street in Marysville, is moving across the river to an existing building at the northwest corner of Colusa Highway and Orange Street. The project is an extensive renovation to the 8,894-square-foot space and is currently under building permit review.

The 83-room Springhill Suites had its land use permits approved and is pending the approval of the building permit. The hotel — which will boast a 6,000 square-foot banquet room — will be on the south side of Woodward Street, just west of Highway 99, and take up 2 acres.

The 108-room Holiday Inn Express at the former Feather River Mills site will sit on 1.5 acres of the 7.5-acre parcel at Bridge and Shasta streets. Zoning has been approved, and construction is pending submittal of the building permit.

Two new buildings totaling 9,780 square feet are slated to take up the southeast corner of Highway 20 and Olive Street. The project is submitted for design review.

A 53-unit single-family home subdivision; 26 apartments; 15,281 square feet of retail and vertical mixed-use project has been approved by the City Council, but the applicant, New Faze of Sacramento, has not obtained building permits.

Land use permits for a 168-unit apartment complex and 38-unit apartment complex have been approved but are pending building permits.

The Sullivan Chrysler-Dodge dealership at 950 Harter Parkway is currently expanding 2 acres to the west.

Work on the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement Project is steady, with completion expected in spring 2020; it broke ground in January of this year.

"I think the community is responding well, I think people are shopping local and that entices other businesses," Rodriguez said. "Our other focus is making sure we're providing good customer service but at the same time, we have high standards."

Rachel Rosenbaum is a reporter for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat. Contact her at rrosenbaum@appealdemocrat.com.