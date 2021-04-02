Construction finishes on new Richardson Street building

From left, Van Son Construction owner Carl Van Son; Barrett Property Management owner Amelia Barrett; property owner Ray Barri; and Van Son Construction project superintendent Steve Moberg.

Submitted to The Union

Construction has finished on a new building at 120 Richardson St. in Grass Valley, which owner Ray Barri said he had envisioned as an apartment complex since purchasing the property in 2019.

“We just finished our final inspection today, so now, we’ll be able to show the apartments,” Barri said Friday.

According to Barri, the building which previously stood on the property had been built in the 1970s, and held four commercial spaces.

“I was fortunate to be able to have Van Son Construction be able to run the project, and they built a beautiful apartment complex,” said Barri. “It was taken all down to the studs, so we had to re-do all foundation, electric — it’s a whole new building.”

The new building consists of six apartments and three commercial units.

Barri said his thought process on the new configuration was that there is higher demand for residential units than commercial ones.

“One of the requirements of the city, since we’re on a business corridor, was that we needed to maintain commercial spaces on Richardson (Street), so we built our plans around that,” said Barri.

On prospective tenants for the apartments, he said, “There’s been quite a bit of interest,” although adding that most want to see the units, which they will be able to do beginning Monday.

Amelia Barrett, owner of Barrett Management Company , said some aspects of the building — a dedicated parking lot, surveillance, and wired-in high-speed internet access — stand out among other properties the company manages in the area.

“We oftentimes have difficulty renting properties when they don’t have stable or high-speed internet connections, so that’s definitely a plus with this building,” said Barrett.

Two of the commercial spaces are set to be filled: one by Barri, who will use it as an office for management of his other properties, which are in the Bay Area, and the other by Wallis Design Studio Architects.

According to Barri, the architectural firm plans to occupy the space for about a year, while its new downtown Grass Valley office undergoes renovation.

On the third commercial unit, Barrett said, “We don’t have anybody that’s seriously interested, so it is still available if anybody would be interested.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.