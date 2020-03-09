Construction continues at Higgins Marketplace

After a long wait, ground was broken at Higgins Marketplace in September.

Since then, Roseville-based Katz Kirkpatrick Properties Principal Fred Katz said construction of the project has proceeded on schedule, barring poor weather conditions.

Holiday Market is set to open in July, according to Katz, and the retail shops on site will open about two months afterward. The space will also include an El Dorado Savings Bank and nail salon, though not all lease spaces have been signed yet.

“We are working through a lease with a yogurt shop and have strong interest from several from several other food and service tenants,” Katz said in an email.

Construction of the marketplace, south of Combie Road on Highway 49, is ongoing after more than a decade of planning and debate. Years ago Katz Kirkpatrick Properties successfully appealed a lawsuit from the South County Citizens for Smart Growth, which alleged the company violated the California Environmental Quality Act.

