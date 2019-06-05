Construction begins June 17 on Highway 49 through Auburn

AUBURN — Caltrans will begin construction June 17 on a $40.5 million project along Highway 49 in Auburn.

“This segment of State Route 49 is a popular commute route for motorists traveling to and from work,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal. “Rehabilitation projects like the one beginning in Auburn are part of the Caltrans commitment to multimodal methods of transportation, which improve traffic flow and ease congestion.”

Motorists will encounter intermittent, single-lane closures Sunday afternoon through Friday morning. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and “Be Work Zone Alert.” Construction is anticipated to be completed in summer 2020.

More than 42,500 vehicles and approximately 2,450 trucks travel this stretch Highway 49 daily between Grass Valley and Interstate 80 in Auburn. Primary construction work has been scheduled overnight to reduce impacts to motorists.

In addition to improving the highway’s durability and ride quality with 21 lane miles of a Hot-Mix Asphalt overlay, construction crews will install new traffic signals at Locksley Lane and Shale Ridge Road. Highway shoulders and pedestrian facilities will also be upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Source: Caltrans