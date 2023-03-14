IMG_8973.jpg

Dozens of people lined up Sunday in hopes of being rewarded with a $200 Visa or Safeway gift card. The effort was made by PG&E to assist customers who had been without power for an extended period of time.

 Photo courtesy Adam Kline

Staff Writer

Certain Pacific Gas & Electric customers were pleased to be gifted a $200 gift card — from either Visa or Safeway — as a consolation for having been without power for an extended period of time Sunday at the Rood Government Center in Nevada City.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232. Managing Editor Elias Funez contributed to this article.