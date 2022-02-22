 Consider a monetary donation to help curb homelessness | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Consider a monetary donation to help curb homelessness

News News |

Submitted to The Union

Due to increased COVID-19 cases and a construction project at Utah’s Place, donations of goods are temporarily suspended to protect the guests who are experiencing homelessness and the greater community.

In place of donations of goods, those who are still interested in donating are encouraged to consider making a financial contribution at hhshelter.org/donate.

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more