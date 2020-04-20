Connecting Point Volunteer Hub: April 21-27

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Public Health Department

Stay Home & Save Lives

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Nevada County Public Health Department needs your help in combating coronavirus in our community. At this critical time, you can make an important contribution to the battle against COVID-19 by sheltering in place. We are asking all Nevada County residents to volunteer to Stay Home & Save Lives. As a Stay Home & Save Lives volunteer, you will agree to: Stay at your residence at all times except as needed for necessities (such as groceries, prescriptions, health care, and exercise that includes social distancing) or to provide an essential service to the community; limit or avoid contact with anyone outside of your household; share your commitment to this volunteer opportunity with your friends, family, and community and encourage others to volunteer; and bring your compassion, kindness, and sense of civic duty to this important assignment.

Sierra Harvest

COVID-19 Grow Your Own Food

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sierra Harvest invites you to volunteer to stay home, stay safe, and start a garden to grow your own food. The “garden” can be a small container on a deck or porch, or something more ambitious. Go outside and play in the dirt.

Sierra Harvest’s Sierra Gardens Program will provide supplies and mentorship for your own successful backyard vegetable garden. Get regular, seasonal tips for your garden from our Sierra Gardens staff’s garden blog. Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply has an incredible archive of DIY videos on all matters related to growing your own food at home. Visit this opportunity at the Volunteer Hub for more information and lists of local resources/farm and garden supply stores.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home orders. Volunteers are urgently needed for:

Food distribution: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Packing and sorting: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Grocery store delivery: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse).

We request that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. It’s fine to volunteer for multiple teams. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up, 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We’ll provide training on the spot. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Distribution day volunteers

Food Bank of Nevada County invites you to come help with its weekly food distribution. We especially encourage teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) who can provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Food Bank of Nevada County distribution days are from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley.

Must complete a health screening each time you check in, including having your temperature taken, must wear latex gloves. Other requirements include the ability to lift bags and boxes, abide by all FBNC processes and protocols, print and complete application and release form (available at the Volunteer Hub.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.