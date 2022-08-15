Connecting Point holds free Healthy through Nutrition classes

Connecting Point says it’s hosting free workshops and classes, with a focus on health, wellness and caregiving.

The series — Staying Healthy through Nutrition — will occur from 2 to 3:30 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1. The series will be at Connecting Point’s office, 208 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.

The series is in partnership with BriarPatch Food Co-op, and will examine connections between what people eat and how they feel; heart health; sleep; diabetes risk; and bone health. Classes will have a hands-on cooking activity.

Learn more about Connecting Point at connectingpoint.org/events . For more information or to register for classes, call 530-274-5601.

Connecting Point is a public agency connecting people to supportive programs, information, and services in Nevada County, Placer County, and beyond. Learn more at connectingpoint.org .

Source: Connecting Point