Connecting Point’s Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP) recently secured a grant totaling $474,000 from the American Red Cross to provide direct financial assistance to River Fire survivors. This is the largest single donation made to the River Fire recovery since the fire occurred nearly two years ago.
“Many survivors of this fire are still in the recovery process and these funds will allow our program to assist them with returning to safe, sanitary, and secure housing. This is the goal of our case management program,” said Nora Esders, DCMP lead. “We started this program without access to major funding to assist survivors and we were adamant to look under every rock to find a way to get folks the help they need.”
Grant funding is administered through an Unmet Needs Roundtable in which case managers from Connecting Point present the needs of individual households, the Roundtable can then approve or deny the request. Requests vary from rental assistance, to building materials, to tool replacement for those who were self-employed. To access funding, survivors must complete an intake process with a case manager. After this initial step, a recovery plan is created and eligibility for funding is assessed.
“Long term recovery from a natural disaster is a marathon, not a sprint,” Esders said. “This funding comes at a time when most other financial resources are no longer available to survivors.”
Connecting Point’s Disaster Case Management Program is funded through FEMA and is contracted through August 2023, although an extension has been applied for to allow the program to continue assisting survivors in their recovery efforts.
If your primary residence was severely damaged or destroyed by the 2021 River Fire, you may be eligible to receive funding. Please call 211 to be referred to the Disaster Case Management Program.