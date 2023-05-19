Top photos of 2021: As seen by The Union Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez (PHOTO GALLERY)

The charred remnants of a few vehicles are all that are left of this Chicago Park home after the River Fire burned through here in August of 2021. Connecting Point has helped victims of the fire receive nearly half a million dollars in relief. 

 Elias Funez File Photo

Connecting Point’s Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP) recently secured a grant totaling $474,000 from the American Red Cross to provide direct financial assistance to River Fire survivors. This is the largest single donation made to the River Fire recovery since the fire occurred nearly two years ago.

“Many survivors of this fire are still in the recovery process and these funds will allow our program to assist them with returning to safe, sanitary, and secure housing. This is the goal of our case management program,” said Nora Esders, DCMP lead. “We started this program without access to major funding to assist survivors and we were adamant to look under every rock to find a way to get folks the help they need.”