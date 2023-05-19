Special Sections Manager
For the first time since 2019—postponed by COVID—the Ag Tour put on by the Nevada County Farm Bureau recommenced on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Each year, the Ag Tours have a theme depending on what in the agriculture industry needs more attention from the public and our local leaders.
The Farm Bureau’s Manager, Debora Totoonchie, has organized the tours for the last 10 years. Totoonchie explained the reason behind this year’s theme—the benefits of agricultural water: “After coming out of a five-year drought talking about water was really important. NID is working on its 50-year plan, so we really want the public and our leaders to know how important agricultural water is and that it’s not wasted, that it’s utilized correctly and efficiently.”
When asked about the intention of the Ag Tours, she answered, “Our purpose is really to enlighten people about the importance of agriculture in Nevada County, especially our county leaders. We have some people from the Rood Center here that have never been out and had their boots on the ground to see how things are run. You know, it’s fun for the farmers and members to come, but our goal is to reach out to the people who never have the chance to see the workings of agriculture. And, of course, this year we are talking about all the benefits of agriculture water—like fire protection, local food sourcing, and green space.”
This year’s tour started at Lions Lake at The Nevada County Fairgrounds, moved to the New School Ranch, proceeded to the Miller Ranch, and finished at Chacewater Vineyards—each stop showing the beneficial uses of water by those in the local agricultural industry.
At the Lions Lake, Jan Blake, the former Nevada County Resource Conservation District (NCRCD) Executive Director, talked about the history of the Lions Lake Restoration Project which started in 2018, and how it serves as an example of how the community can benefit from NCRCD projects and agriculture water.
Blake explained, “Lions Lake was built in 1950 by the Grass Valley Lions Club for kids to fish in. Though it had been dredged once in 1951, nothing since then so it was mostly a pile of silt.” Other problems the manmade lake faced were broken culverts—one from McCourtney Road coming into the lake, bringing all the pollution from the road with it—a collapsed retaining wall, various invasive species, and diseased trees and other hazardous fuels.
A number of organizations partnered to complete the project: The Nevada County Fairgrounds, Nevada Irrigation District, Robinson Enterprises, Sierra Pacific Industries, the Nevada County Farm Bureau, and Hanson Brothers. The problems were addressed with a conscientious mindset towards the wildlife and allowed the lake to still be accessible to the community throughout the project’s duration, making it a success in terms of resource conservation goals.
Still today, Blake added, “The Department of Fish and Game put 2,000 Rainbow trout in yearly for the derby, and we just had the derby two weeks ago with 300 kids attending to fish. It’s something they’ve done every year since 1951.”
Loading up on the buses, the tour moved to The Ranch, which was donated by Jim Phelan to the Nevada Joint Union High School District for educational use on March 26, 2021. Jordan Kohler, Director of Facilities & Construction for NJUHSD, touched on how the land has been used thus far and the progress made to get the ranch to be a fully functioning educational site.
Kohler explained, “It’s available for students and classes starting this year. There have been a few classes that have come out—we’ve had construction trades out here. Last year, they placed culverts and things as part of their class field trip. FFA has been out here for a few events and other things. We are just slowly starting to get that going, introducing teachers and students to the opportunities; we are just trying to build that curriculum and utilization of the site.”
Jim Phelan’s old house on The Ranch had been transformed into a space to be used for classes, though the traces of the past were all on full display with various ranching antiques lining the walls. More changes are promised to come, as the site evaluation maps show plans for an amphitheater, classroom buildings, animal pens, and more.
Jim Drew, a retired teacher from Nevada Union and former Vice President of the NJUHSD Board of Trustees, also gave a milling demonstration using the sawmill that had been donated by the Nevada County Resource Conservation District.
Moving further into The Ranch property, Brad Fowler of Fowler Family Farm showed the ditch irrigation system and captured water pond used for hillside irrigation. Fowler also discussed how livestock grazing is sustainable and reduces fire risks: “It’s the most efficient conversion of solar energy. We are taking solar energy to grow this grass and we are converting it into consumable protein. Everywhere else, this vegetation is a liability.”
Fowler added, “By using livestock on the landscape we are mimicking pre-human settlement in California. There were tens of thousands of elk and deer and they would move through the landscape browsing and grazing.” Fowler clarified he was not referring to the livestock grazing the land to bare soil: “That’s not an ecologically sustainable model—it’s not good for your animals or for the ground—but in springtime when we have three-foot tall grass if we move through there with sheep or goats and take half of that, we are changing how the fire behaves on that landscape.”
Miller Ranch, a part of the Personeni Ranch, was the next stop. Linda Miller explained the flood irrigation system that has been used on the land (bought in 1929) for decades. Flood irrigation delivers water using gravity, and is one of the oldest and one of the most common types of irrigation. Miller stated, “There is no real science to it, you get a dry spot, and then when you get a dry spot you have to pay attention to where the water is and isn’t going.”
Miller highlighted the advantages of green fields on agricultural land. “They are two-fold: they feed my animals, and when the fires come in the summertime it works as a fire break,” she explained. Their ranch has survived the 49er Fire, the Jones Fire, and the Lobo Fire.
In the scenic setting, next to The Miller Ranch’s ponds, FFA student Shaun Chilton then recited the FFA Creed to the tour group, and lunch was provided by Emily’s Catering.
The final stop was Chacewater Vineyards where the group tasted their organic wine and olive oil, and learned about their drip irrigation system. The vineyard’s manager explained how the drip irrigation system is, “about 50% more efficient than sprinkler overhead or flooding irrigation. Then we can also put fertilizer in the emitters. Right on demand we can put any nutrients if the plants need it.”
When asking Debora Totoonchie about next year’s Ag Tour plans, she stated, “In the future, I think I’d like to go back to the small, homestead-type farms because there are so many in the county, and they are fun to visit and they are also educational. Plus, even though it’s a smaller scale, they are still feeding themselves, their neighbors, and the county. Getting locally-sourced food is really important for the carbon sink and for knowing your food is healthy and how it is fed. So that’s probably going to be our focus.”
For more information about the Ag Tours or becoming a member of the Nevada County Farm Bureau, visit nevadacountyfarmbureau.com. For information about the Nevada County Conservation Resource District visit ncrcd.org.