Connecting help in the Nevada County community

Connecting help in the community

Helping communities connect with the help they need in the coronavirus crisis, VOMO has partnered with media agencies throughout the country with its “Be A Neighbor” campaign.

VOMO has more than a thousand nonprofit and religious clients in 31 countries and more than 100,000 individual users. It can help connect those needing help with new volunteers and plan for projects that our community may need.

Readers will see this widget below each article on our website, TheUnion.com, as well as on our coronavirus information page: TheUnion.com/coronavirus.

— The Union staff