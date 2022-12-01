Connect to the history of the hills and times past
Cornish Christmas celebrates living history and a themed night market
Friday evening at 6 p.m., Cornish Christmas will create a “Step Back in Time” experience for families and friends to enjoy. Traditions rooted in Grass Valley’s mining history influence the music, food, and costumes that visitors can expect.
Downtown Grass Valley will be filled with the sights and sounds of an old-fashioned Christmas with nighttime food and craft vendors, town shops, restaurants, wine-tasting rooms, tap houses. The GV Cornish Carol Choir, musicians, a fire pit to warm your hands, and local Stan Baer to share some roasted chestnuts for all to taste.
Friday night performances will include The Performing Troupe, a group of six performers telling stories of Nevada County history, reciting poetry, and getting the audience involved with a form of living history.
Guitarist and singer, Lerin Staub, will charm the crowd with her melodies played on a traditional Glockenspiel that sounds like tin bells and resembles a xylophone. Staub plays instruments such as the flute, and the dulcimer which can be a long-necked fretted instrument, similar to a mandolin a harp held in the lap.
The streets will be awash in festive holiday decor, lights, and sparkling windows.
The vendors and even some visitors will be dressed in top hats adorned with berries, velvet capes, bonnets worn by maidens who worked the mines called “gooks,” and of course plenty of tartan.
“At one time, 75 percent of Grass Valley residents were of Cornish heritage. Today, there are four and five generations of Cornish families living here. Cornish miners followed mining opportunities from Cornwall, England to Grass Valley. The biggest influx was from 1860- 1895,” according to the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce ‘Gold Mining Lore’ website.
Bodmin, Cornwall in the South Western finger of England “is the sister city to Grass Valley, and years ago the miners sang Cornish carols, which The Grass Valley Cornish Carol Choir will continue to do on Friday night,” Robin Davies, the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Manager said.
Jesse Hopper from Grass Valley Pasty Co. at 100 S. Auburn Street stated that business was bustling last week because “everybody wants to eat a pasty during Cornish Christmas.”
Hopper explained, “During the mining era, pasties were eaten by the miners, many who worked in the tin mines of Cornwall. And because their hands were covered with dirt and such, the miners could hold the pasty on the edges and eat a hearty meal down in the mine.”
Cornish Christmas invites you to stroll with your favorite hot beverage from the Grass Valley Downtown Association and Chamber Holiday Beverage Booths, and make memories with friends and family.
Santa and his sleigh will be at a new location this week to hear Christmas wishes and take photographs. Look for him indoors at 145 Mill St. handing out stockings filled with a mandarin orange and Christmas candies generously provided by Mike Bratton at State Farm insurance.
