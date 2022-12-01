Connect to the history of the hills and times past

Piper Meffan and her family thanked Mrs. Claus who handed out Christmas candies to good boys and girls, young and old along Mill St. during the 54th annual Cornish Christmas 2022.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Friday evening at 6 p.m., Cornish Christmas will create a “Step Back in Time” experience for families and friends to enjoy. Traditions rooted in Grass Valley’s mining history influence the music, food, and costumes that visitors can expect.

Downtown Grass Valley will be filled with the sights and sounds of an old-fashioned Christmas with nighttime food and craft vendors, town shops, restaurants, wine-tasting rooms, tap houses. The GV Cornish Carol Choir, musicians, a fire pit to warm your hands, and local Stan Baer to share some roasted chestnuts for all to taste.

Stan Baer wears his top hat while roasting chestnuts and telling stories about Cornish traditions that are part of Grass Valley’s history. Seating and a fire-pit is a popular stop in front of the Holbrooke Hotel on 212 W Main St.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Friday night performances will include The Performing Troupe, a group of six performers telling stories of Nevada County history, reciting poetry, and getting the audience involved with a form of living history.

Guitarist and singer, Lerin Staub, will charm the crowd with her melodies played on a traditional Glockenspiel that sounds like tin bells and resembles a xylophone. Staub plays instruments such as the flute, and the dulcimer which can be a long-necked fretted instrument, similar to a mandolin a harp held in the lap.

The Crawfords call their duet The Old Soles and will play the guitar, fiddle, banjo and Irish whistle for audiences longing to “step into the past.”

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

The streets will be awash in festive holiday decor, lights, and sparkling windows.

The vendors and even some visitors will be dressed in top hats adorned with berries, velvet capes, bonnets worn by maidens who worked the mines called “gooks,” and of course plenty of tartan.

Vendors Larry and Kristen Hunt in Cornish attire display wreaths and table decor hand-made from Hermoso Jardin flower farm at 19904 Meyer Rd, Grass Valley. “We are first-time vendors at this amazing event,” Kristen Hunt said. Hermoso Jardin is a local micro farm, meaning business that operate on 5 acres or less.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

“At one time, 75 percent of Grass Valley residents were of Cornish heritage. Today, there are four and five generations of Cornish families living here. Cornish miners followed mining opportunities from Cornwall, England to Grass Valley. The biggest influx was from 1860- 1895,” according to the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce ‘Gold Mining Lore’ website.

Bodmin, Cornwall in the South Western finger of England “is the sister city to Grass Valley, and years ago the miners sang Cornish carols, which The Grass Valley Cornish Carol Choir will continue to do on Friday night,” Robin Davies, the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Manager said.

Jesse Hopper from Grass Valley Pasty Co. at 100 S. Auburn Street stated that business was bustling last week because “everybody wants to eat a pasty during Cornish Christmas.”

Hopper explained, “During the mining era, pasties were eaten by the miners, many who worked in the tin mines of Cornwall. And because their hands were covered with dirt and such, the miners could hold the pasty on the edges and eat a hearty meal down in the mine.”

Cornish Christmas invites you to stroll with your favorite hot beverage from the Grass Valley Downtown Association and Chamber Holiday Beverage Booths, and make memories with friends and family.

Cashier Ruby Parmenter greets customers shopping for unique gifts and toys at Foothill Mercantile located at 121 Mill St.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Santa and his sleigh will be at a new location this week to hear Christmas wishes and take photographs. Look for him indoors at 145 Mill St. handing out stockings filled with a mandarin orange and Christmas candies generously provided by Mike Bratton at State Farm insurance.

Downtown sparkles with lights for the ‘rain or shine’ Cornish Christmas event on Friday nights: Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec 9, Dec 16, and 23, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Crowds bundle up for the ‘rain or shine’ Cornish Christmas event on Friday nights: Nov. 25, Dec. 2nd, Dec 9, Dec. 16, and 23, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

CHP horses are donned with a Christmas cap waiting for a petting from strolling vistors at the Cornish Christmas.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See