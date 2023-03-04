Congressman Kevin Kiley spent Friday morning at the county’s Emergency Operations Center at the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City, assessing the winter storm response this past week.

Congressman Kiley wanted to know what his office can do to help the residents of Nevada County recover from the wrath of snow storms that left 30% of the county without power as of Friday, and even more residents prior to that.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See email mboll-see@theunion.com