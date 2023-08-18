Kiley visits NID infrastructure

Congressman Kevin Kiley meets with local NID officials while touring the infrastructure of the Scotts Flat Dam spillway recently.

 Courtesy Photo

Infrastructure – it is everything it takes to deliver water to the communities throughout the NID service territory.

For over 100 years, NID has delivered both treated and irrigation water to customers throughout Nevada, Placer and Yuba counties. What began as an old reservoir and canal system serving mines during the California Gold Rush has been transformed into a modern water distribution system.