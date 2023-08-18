Infrastructure – it is everything it takes to deliver water to the communities throughout the NID service territory.
For over 100 years, NID has delivered both treated and irrigation water to customers throughout Nevada, Placer and Yuba counties. What began as an old reservoir and canal system serving mines during the California Gold Rush has been transformed into a modern water distribution system.
The Scotts Flat Reservoir was first constructed in 1948 then raised in 1962 to its current elevation at 3,075 feet above sea level. Scotts Flat is the primary, mid-elevation water storage reservoir and supply for Nevada County’s treated and irrigation customers alike.
Both the Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission and the CA Department of Safety of Dams have determined that the Scotts Flat spillway must be replaced. Over time, the spillway has experienced recurring damage. Particularly during the heavy flows of 2017, the spillway experienced severe spalling areas in need of repair. The spillway, a critical safety component to the reservoir operation, protects the earthen rock-fill from serious erosion during spill events.
Since 2017, NID has been working closely with both Federal and State regulatory agencies to plan, prepare and execute the spillway replacement project. Although under no immediate threat of failure, prudent action must be taken to ensure that the spillway operates as needed for the next 100 years and beyond. NID anticipates a full replacement of the Scotts Flat spillway in the coming years with a price tag estimated at over $20M.
On Monday, NID was thrilled to welcome Congressman Kevin Kiley to the reservoir and discuss the District’s infrastructure needs. We want to thank Representative Kiley for his interest in the Scotts Flat spillway replacement project and the time he dedicated to touring this critical infrastructure component within the NID water delivery system. Joining Representative Kiley on Monday was NID Board of Directors Members Karen Hull (Division 3) and Trevor Caulder (Division 4).
“The Scotts Flat reservoir is critical infrastructure for District operations, within close proximity to the towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley. The replacement of the spillway is not only regulated by our state and federal partners, but also necessary to provide public safety and reliable water supply to our communities”, said NID General Manager Jennifer Hansen.