Congressional candidate Kermit Jones to speak Saturday in Grass Valley

Dr. Kermit Jones



Dr. Kermit Jones, the California Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate for California’s Third Congressional District, will be in Nevada County on Saturday to speak with voters. Jones is a former Navy surgeon, White House fellow and a practicing physician in Placer County. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on May 28 at Unity Church, located at 180 Cambridge Ct. in Grass Valley. The church is on the corner of Whispering Pines and Cambridge Court.

Voters will choose between Jones and other candidates in the upcoming June 7 California primary election. Congressional District 3 is newly drawn and runs nearly 600 miles from just south of Lassen National Park, down the Sierra to Death Valley. The population core includes Nevada, Placer and Eldorado counties, as well as the City of Folsom. Representative McClintock, who served a large part of this district has decided to run in Congressional District 5, so there is no incumbent in this race.

A doctor, Navy veteran, and attorney, Jones learned the value of hard work growing up and working on the family farm. As he helped his dad tend the farm, he watched his mother work as a home health nurse, never wavering from her commitment to take care of the people in her community. It was there that Kermit knew he wanted to become a doctor. Kermit was attending law and medical school at Duke University when the U.S. was attacked on 9/11. Soon after, Kermit joined the Navy and deployed alongside Marines to Iraq. After returning from Iraq, Kermit used the GI Bill to study public policy at Columbia University and was selected by Obama as a White House fellow to work on health care and innovation in veteran’s health care. Afterwards he worked as a regulatory and patent attorney at a law firm, ensuring that new prescription drugs were safe and effective. He settled in Northern California with his wife and family and began working as a primary care physician.

Dr. Kermit Jones’ campaign has been endorsed by the California Democratic Party, the Sacramento Bee, Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC), 314 Action Fund, VoteVets, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, the Collective PAC, and New Politics. This event is sponsored by the Nevada County Democrats and Indivisible Women Nevada County. More information is available at kermitjonesforcongress.com.