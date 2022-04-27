Congressional candidate forum canceled

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County has canceled the candidate forum for U.S. Congressional District 3, scheduled for April 28, due to lack of response by the candidates. Despite multiple attempts to contact the candidates, Scott Jones (R) was the only candidate who replied to the invitation.

According to FCC and league regulations, when one or more candidates running for federal office is on the ballot, and only one candidate chooses to attend a forum, the forum may not be held.