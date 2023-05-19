Staff Writer
As the school year is coming to an end, high school students, staff and administration are preparing for commencement ceremonies around Nevada County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
As the school year is coming to an end, high school students, staff and administration are preparing for commencement ceremonies around Nevada County.
Caps and gowns are being ordered, speeches are being written, awards are being organized and campuses are gearing up for crowds of family and friends who wish to honor the work of students.
A list of high school commencement ceremonies in Nevada County, provided here in alphabetical order, may help community, friends and family join in the celebrations.
Sierra College Nevada County Campus’ commencement ceremony kicked off the local graduation ceremony season Thursday evening took at the Bell Tower Quad.
Congratulations to all of the Sierra College graduates who earned associates degrees or certificates at all surrounding campuses.
Nevada County commencement ceremonies
Bear River high School located at 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley will host a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
Earle Jamieson Educational Options located at 112 Nevada City Highway in Nevada City will host a commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m.
Forest Charter School located 470 Searls Avenue in Nevada City will host a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2 at 5 p.m.
Ghidotti Early College High School located at 250 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley will host a commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in front of the Bell Tower Quad.
Living Wisdom School located at 14618 Tyler Foote Road in Nevada City will host an end of the year ceremony on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. in their community center.
Nevada Union High School located at 11761 Ridge Road in Grass Valley will host a commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. in Hooper Stadium.
North Point Academy located at 11761 Ridge Road in Grass Valley will host a commencement ceremony on Tuesday, June 6 at 6 p.m.
Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL) will host a commencement ceremony at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center located at 325 Spring Street in Nevada City on Friday, June 9 at 11 a.m. A procession of graduates will walk up Broad Street to the Miners Foundry beginning at 10:20 a.m. and the public is invited to view students along Broad Street.
Silver Springs High School located at 140 Park Avenue in Grass Valley will host a commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: