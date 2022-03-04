Conflicting history: Sometimes the stories don’t match the history books

In 1982, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce established a bifurcated award honoring visual and performing artists — a long-overdue award that recognized art as a major contributor to the local economy. The board of directors unanimously supported the idea and John Parent, as I recall, suggested it be named for Lee and Sally Lewis.

The first Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Award recipients for visual art were Dick and Bev Hackett, with longtime choir director Miriam Libby receiving the performing art award. The first awards were presented at the chamber’s 1983 installation dinner at the National Hotel in the days when award recipients were not announced in advance of the annual banquet.

If you knew Dick and Bev, you can imagine how difficult it was to convince them to attend such an affair. The only reason they agreed to it was a suggestion from Allan and Betty Rogers that being at the dinner would represent a nod of appreciation from the arts community to the Chamber of Commerce for creating the award. Little did Dick or Bev know that they were going to be the first recipients, and that the irascible Bob Paine would be introducing them and making the presentation.

Paine, as old-timers will doubtless recollect, enjoyed talking about Nevada City’s past, but insisted on being called a storyteller, not historian, because historians had an obligation to stick to known facts and storytellers could, within reason, spin whatever colorful tale they wanted. (And Bob spun some doozies, that’s for sure).

These days, storytelling versus history can usually be sorted out with an internet search or visit to the Searls Historical Library. Despite such readily available resources, however, the new owners of the National Hotel claimed during their 2020-21 renovation that Lola Montez had been a guest there. Truth is, Lola left Nevada County in the spring of 1855 to be part of a gold rush then underway in Australia, and the hotel didn’t open until the following August.

Lola Montez (1821 - 1861)

Library of Congress

There’s no indication she ever returned here, so the promotional use of Lola’s name and image, suggesting she had once been a hotel guest, is an example of storytelling, not history. But we have written about that in the past, so there’s no need to rehash Lola myths today.

JUST ONE MORE

Well, OK…maybe just one more.

First, however, let me say that Sarah Coleman, Miles Toland and Brianna French designed and completed a fantastic Nevada Theatre mural project that will dazzle theater-goers for decades to come. It’s a stunning work of art, but I was surprised to see that as an element of the mural project a portrait of Lola now hangs in the lobby representing one of the theater’s “more notable performers” — a claim made for many years by many people. But Lola died in 1861 and the theater didn’t open until 1865.

I don’t want to rain on someone’s parade, and I enthusiastically applaud the mural project, but by 1865 Lola was dead and buried in Brooklyn. That’s an undeniable fact that even my dear friend Bob Paine could not have spun.

How did such a factually impossible claim become embedded in local history? The most likely explanation is that although Lola did perform in Nevada City at a Nevada Theatre, it was a different Nevada Theatre — unrelated to the current one — located a couple of blocks from the building that now bears that name. The timeline mix up apparently made its way into print at some point decades ago and, as the old saw goes, the rest is history. Except, in this case it’s not history; it’s a myth that won’t go away.

Notables who did dance, sing, preach, act, lecture or otherwise entertain audiences at the 1865 Nevada Theatre include some very prominent people from the second half of the 19th century. But, alas, Lola was not one of them.

Mark Twain, Tom Thumb, clergyman/social reformer Henry Ward Beecher, French violinist Camilla Urso, Italian opera star Pasquale Brignoli, illusionist Harry Keller, dancer Loie Fuller, Cornish countertenor Richard Jose, and many other Victorian Era luminaries graced the original raked stage of the 1865 Nevada Theatre, including soprano Emma (Wixom) Nevada, who, in 1901-02, took time out from her usual schedule of European opera houses to tour the United States. The tearful, emotional concert she gave at the Nevada Theatre in March 1902 proved to be Emma’s final performance in her childhood home.

As for the Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Award for Visual Art, I think Sarah, Miles and Brianna deserve a standing ovation, and I hope circumstances will allow for a formal presentation later this year.

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City Council member and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com