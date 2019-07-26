Concierge medicine practice comes to South Yuba Club

For 22 years, Dr. Garrett Eckerling has practiced medicine in Grass Valley.

Recently, he debated retiring. In a traditional medical center, Eckerling said he didn’t have time to talk with his patients, understand them and facilitate a path toward improvement.

He felt he was too frequently distributing medicine, merely maintaining his patients’ problems without reaching their root causes and resolving them.

“You can’t help them get motivated because there’s no time,” he said.

Instead of retirement, on May 1 Eckerling opened a concierge medicine practice inside Grass Valley’s South Yuba Club.

Inside his office, just beyond the club’s front desk, Eckerling is able to invest more time in his patients’ lives, and provide longterm, preventative care, according to office manager Miranda Smith.

“He’s able to spend 30 minutes to an hour for his new patients,” said Smith, adding that the practice now has 15 patients but hopes to total 250 by year’s end.

Concierge medical practices, sometimes referred to as direct care, is becoming more popular, according to a USA Today article, as it frees up doctors to see more patients and spend less time on insurance paper work.

“It’s a very slow-growing trend,” said Eckerling, adding that another doctor in the area has a similar practice. “The concept is not brand new and it’s not for everyone.”

Mostly, he said, it’s more costly for patients.

But there are benefits. An annual fee of $1,000 for the first 100 patients (everyone else pays $1,200) to sign up covers the ability to get lab testing, drug prescriptions and 24-hour access to the physician, as Eckerling gives his patients his personal cell phone number and makes house calls.

South Yuba Club membership isn’t required to sign up.

The trade-off means that for his patients to live healthier lives, Eckerling said they will have to be “committed to doing well.”

Eckerling himself is quite happy as his new practice has brought him renewed energy to treat others.

“This will keep me practicing medicine for many years.”

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.