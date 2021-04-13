Zoom presentation on elder abuse
The Nevada County Branch of American Association of University Women’s April program will feature, “A Critical Look at the Forms of Elder Abuse and the Resources to Address those Issues” via Zoom at 10 a.m. on April 17. The program is free and open to the public. Attendees will hear from a panel of experts, including Kelly Carpenter, program manager of Nevada County Adult Services; Mary McClain, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Sierra Nevada Home Care; Ilene Klein, Global Cybersecurity Coordinator, with Cybercrime Support Network and Arizona Terrorism Information Center; and Jamie Reeves, Senior Product and Portfolio Manager with EDUCAUSE. Though the April 17 meeting begins at 10 a.m., participants are asked to log on to Zoom between 9:30 and 9:55 a.m. For the link, visit https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net/. For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. For more information, visit https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net/ or call 530-470-9395.
