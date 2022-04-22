Zip Book program is back at the library

The Nevada County Library is pleased to announce the return of the popular Zip Book program on Monday, April 18, 2022. Through the Zip Book program, library users request books or audiobooks that the Nevada County Library does not own. The Library then orders the item, which is shipped directly to the library user’s home. When the library user is finished with the item, they return it to the Library, where it is added to the Library’s collection for others to borrow.

The innovative Zip Book program is funded through the California Library Services Act, administered by the California State Library. Neither the Library nor the requester pay any costs associated with purchasing or shipping the requested item. “Zip Books is a win-win program,” stated County Librarian Nick Wilczek. “the community gets fast access to items the Library doesn’t own, and the Library receives items that fill in gaps in our collection. The fact that all of the costs are paid through the State Library’s program is the icing on the cake.”

Funding for the current Zip Books grant cycle ends on June 30, 2022, so library users are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity while it lasts. Zip Book requests can be placed online at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/402/Purchase-Suggestion or with the help of a Library employee by calling a local library branch.

Source: Nevada County Library