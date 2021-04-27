Youth summer activities fair

The dog days of summer are just around the corner and there’s a good chance that many children will need some fun activities to fill their time. There are many great opportunities for kids in Nevada County and there is an easy to learn about many of these. The Summer Camp & Activities Fair is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 1 in the picnic areas at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Organizations offering summer camps and activities will be at the Camp Fair to answer your questions, explain more about their programs and help families make decisions about what to do this summer. Parents who have attended the event in the past have said that the Camp Fair was a great way to plan their summer because so many camp providers are in one place at one time; no need to spend hours doing research online or making phone calls.

This is also an opportunity to meet face-to-face with the people who might be spending time with your child during the summer, as well as a way to make informed decisions about the camps and activities that best suit each children and family schedules. For more information check Nevada City’s website at https://nevadacityca.municipalone.com/pview.aspx?id=20733&catid=564.