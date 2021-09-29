You Bet history hike set for Saturday
Jerry Brady grew up in the You Bet and Red Dog area. You can join him Saturday for his annual tour. Meet at 8:30 a.m. behind the Veterans Memorial Building in Nevada City, at 415 N Pine St. For more info, call Priscilla Vanderpas at 530-272-5154 or Jerry Brady at 310-831-3201.
