Yes on Measure V Campaign condemns sign vandalism

The Yes on V campaign condemns the recent rash of vandalism of their campaign signs. Throughout the county, scores of Yes on V signs from Lake Wildwood to Nevada City have been defaced with professionally printed “bumper stickers.” Furthermore, Lake of the Pines (LOP) President Tom Achter reports over 60 percent of the “Yes on V” signs in LOP have been stolen.

“We are seeing a coordinated attempt to steal and deface our signs with stickers produced by the No on V campaign,” said “Yes on V” Campaign Manager Terry McAteer. “This tactic is not only unethical, it introduces a new low in Nevada County elections.”

“I call on the No on V campaign to join me in denouncing these unlawful activities” adding “they should assure the public that this defacement is not part of their campaign strategy,” said McAteer, a 35-year resident and former Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.

Measure V, on the November ballot, ask voters to approve a half cent sales tax, which would raise $12 million dollars annually to help prevent wildfires and improve disaster preparedness.

“We’ve believed from the beginning that Measure V would pass on its merits, but the No campaign declined to participate in local forums. Instead, opponents are choosing to infringe upon our right to Free Speech and using national tactics to breed distrust,” said Cheryl Dell, Vice-Chair of the Yes on V campaign and retired Publisher of the Sacramento Bee.

The No on V campaign is being funded by the Americans for Good Government (AFGG) Political Action Committee of Grass Valley. Major funders of the PAC include Bob Hren, John Young, Eddie Garcia, Barry Pruett and former County Supervisor, Fran Freedle. The Americans for Good Government PAC has funded the defacement stickers and has also not filed its recent fiscal statement with the Nevada County Clerk/Recorder which was due on September 28, 2022.

“These are the same folks who last election sent the racist hit piece against Clerk/Recorder candidate Natalie Adona,” noted McAteer. “I find it completely ironic that they are called Americans for Good Government. I hope voters see through these dirty tricks and support Measure V.”