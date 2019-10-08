Yard sale supports Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum

The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum will host a yard sale 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, offering a special sale day of books, scale model railroad collectibles and selection of hand and electrical tools, and other railroad related items.

There will be steam locomotive rides in the museum yard, weather permitting, and docent tours. There will also be an opportunity to sign up as a volunteer.

The museum is located at 5 Kidder Court, Nevada City, just off Gold Flat Road. Call 530-470-0902 for information.