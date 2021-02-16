WWII hero to hold book signing
Ret. Lt. Cmdr. Louis A. Conter will be holding a book signing for the recent book published about him, “The Lou Conter Story”, at the site of Paulette’s Country Kitchen 875 Sutton Way in Grass Valley on Saturday February 20, from 12 to 1 p.m.
Due to Covid safety guidelines Conter will not be available to pose for photos with people, but you may take a photo while signatures are being made.
While waiting in line folks will be required to stay 6 feet apart.
“The Lou Conter Story”, by Louis A. Conter, Annette C. Hull, and Warren R. Hull, was published earlier this year and is available for purchase through Amazon.com or Barnes and Nobles bookstores.
A limited amount of books will be available for purchase at the event.
