Wreaths ceremony comes to Grass Valley Saturday
This coming Saturday, Dec. 17, is annual Wreaths Across America Day. More than 3,700 cemeteries throughout the United States will be participating in honoring our veterans.
Our local observance, sponsored by the Captain John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery (next to NID) on Rough and Ready Hwy in Grass Valley at noon. A short ceremony will take place with representatives from all branches of the U.S. military participating by placing ceremonial wreaths for their respective branches of service.
Once the ceremony is concluded, those in attendance are encouraged to take a wreath and place it on the grave of the veteran whose name is on the headstone. Persons of all ages are welcome to attend and take part in the placing of wreaths.
Wreaths ceremony comes to Grass Valley Saturday
This coming Saturday, Dec. 17, is annual Wreaths Across America Day. More than 3,700 cemeteries throughout the United States will be participating in honoring our veterans.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments