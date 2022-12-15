Wreaths ceremony comes to Grass Valley Saturday

Twelve year old Alexander Stone from Grass Valley Boy Scout Troop 4, helps with a Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Grass Valley with help from his father Phillip and sister Scarlett (not pictured). This Saturday, the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony will return to Grass Valley’s St. Patrick’s Cemetery at noon.

Photo: Elias Funez

This coming Saturday, Dec. 17, is annual Wreaths Across America Day. More than 3,700 cemeteries throughout the United States will be participating in honoring our veterans.

Our local observance, sponsored by the Captain John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery (next to NID) on Rough and Ready Hwy in Grass Valley at noon. A short ceremony will take place with representatives from all branches of the U.S. military participating by placing ceremonial wreaths for their respective branches of service.

Once the ceremony is concluded, those in attendance are encouraged to take a wreath and place it on the grave of the veteran whose name is on the headstone. Persons of all ages are welcome to attend and take part in the placing of wreaths.

A wreath layer picks up a pair of wreaths to be placed on the graves of local veterans following the Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday afternoon at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley where hundreds of wreaths were placed.

