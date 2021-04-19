World Tai Chi Day this Saturday
Gold Country Kiwanis will be sponsoring the Annual World Tai Chi/Qigong and Healing Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday in Pioneer Park, located at 421 Nimrod Street in Nevada City. This global event is organized annually in over 100 cities and 80 nations worldwide. The purpose is to educate millions around the planet about the health benefits of Tai Chi and Qigong.
Homer Nottingham, Qigong/Tai Chi master, will be demonstrating what Harvard Health Publication calls “moving meditation.” This activity is said to help promote better immune function, increase brain activity, reduce depression, improve balance, lower blood pressure and can help improve sleep and other health issues. This event is free. All donations will go to the Gold Country Senior Center. For more information, visit http://www.homer@homernottingham.com.
