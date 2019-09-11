Workshop on engaging generations in the workplace

With as many as four generations working side-by-side in a business, the differences among them are one of the greatest challenges facing employers today. “Engaging the Generations” is a powerful, interactive workshop that will give each participant a chance to look through new lenses and develop the tools to embrace generational differences.

This workshop, scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the NC Tech Hub, takes a tour of what influences each generation and focuses on the values each brings to the workplace. Participants will develop practical strategies to help engage, motivate and communicate with the generations of today. This event is sponsored by the Sierra Business Council and hosted by the NC Tech Connection, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Small Business Development Center.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Call Jessica Carr at 530-582-5022 or email jcarr@sierrabusiness.org. To RSVP, visit https://nc.ecenterdirect.com/events/45540. For more information, visit https://nctechconnection.org/event/engaging-the-generations. The NC Tech Hub is located at 104 New Mohawk Rd. in Nevada City.