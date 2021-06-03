Wind-driven wildfire ’GET OUT’ plan now available
A Nevada County neighborhood in a rural area of Nevada City is sharing their wildfire protection plan, which gets everyone in the neighborhood out of harm’s way and into a safe place. They have been successfully implementing the GO (G.O. is for Get Out) Plan for the last two years and now want to share it with all citizens exposed to wind driven fires. The plan works in urban, suburban and rural areas.
The GO Plan is designed to help people safely evacuate from their home and neighborhood during a wildfire. Although the GO Plan can be implemented by an individual, it is strongest when a core neighborhood group is organized and working together. GO is very simple; 1) prepare for your evacuation, 2) create good communication for monitoring wildfire conditions and 3) evacuate. The most precious part of a neighborhood are its people. The GO Plan can be downloaded at http://www.operationunite.co (click on the “Disaster Preparedness” tab and the click, again, on the “GO Plan” button for a 10 MB pdf file). For more information, call 530-263-1007.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
League of Women Voters seeks feedback through survey
The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County is seeking the public’s input and ideas regarding how the organization is currently serving Nevada County, and how it can improve. Results from a short survey,…