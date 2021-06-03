Wind-driven wildfire ’GET OUT’ plan now available

A Nevada County neighborhood in a rural area of Nevada City is sharing their wildfire protection plan, which gets everyone in the neighborhood out of harm’s way and into a safe place. They have been successfully implementing the GO (G.O. is for Get Out) Plan for the last two years and now want to share it with all citizens exposed to wind driven fires. The plan works in urban, suburban and rural areas.

The GO Plan is designed to help people safely evacuate from their home and neighborhood during a wildfire. Although the GO Plan can be implemented by an individual, it is strongest when a core neighborhood group is organized and working together. GO is very simple; 1) prepare for your evacuation, 2) create good communication for monitoring wildfire conditions and 3) evacuate. The most precious part of a neighborhood are its people. The GO Plan can be downloaded at http://www.operationunite.co (click on the “Disaster Preparedness” tab and the click, again, on the “GO Plan” button for a 10 MB pdf file). For more information, call 530-263-1007.