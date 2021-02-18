Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release looking for new home

Did you have a tree come down recently in the storms? Be sure to see if there are any babies in them. Squirrels are starting to have babies now as well as songbirds and birds of prey.

Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release (WR&R) is looking for a new home in Nevada County. We have been caring for wildlife for about 36 years now and it is time for us to move from our rented store front and volunteers’ homes. We need some property with about five acres that is zoned agriculture residential, utilities available, and maybe a building or barn where we could start out. We would like to lease this property or lease with an option to buy. We need a place that is easy for the finders of injured wildlife to access, and with room for volunteers to park while they work with the animals.

Please call 530-432-2255 and leave a message with our answering service to have Bev Myers, president, give you a call back and we can discuss just what WR&R needs.

This is a good time to talk about the wildlife. Did you have a tree come down recently in the storms? Be sure to see if there are any babies in them. Squirrels are starting to have babies now as well as songbirds and birds of prey, especially owls. Also, before you burn any brush piles, poke through it gently with your rake handle to make sure there are no critters living or hiding in there, such as bunnies or birds. If you find wildlife that is injured, please call our hotline, 530-432-5522, and one of our trained volunteers will call you back.

And speaking of volunteers, how rewarding would it be for you to be able to help an injured squirrel, robin, hawk, or some of the many, many critters WR&R cares for each year? Or if you don’t want to work directly with the animals, WR&R could use your help in any number of ways, including fundraising, answering phones, office work, and a myriad of other tasks. If you are interested in volunteering, you can go to our website, http://www.cawildlife911.org, and look under the “How to Help” heading. Also, if you would like to find out about future trainings, as well as keep up with what’s happening with WR&R, you can sign up for our monthly newsletter by emailing your email address to the editor, Karen Koskey, at kkosk6565@gmail.com.

As it has for everyone, the past year has been challenging for WR&R. We have not been able to have in-person fundraisers, meetings, and trainings, or take our Wildlife Ambassadors for presentations at schools and other community events. But all our volunteers are still working hard to care for the injured and orphaned wildlife that come our way. We welcome any help the public wishes to give, whether it be monetary or volunteering. As Chief Seattle said; “If all the beasts were gone, men would die from a great loneliness of spirit. For whatever happens to the beasts, soon happens to man. All things are connected.” Many thanks to all the volunteers and donors who have given generously to help our native wildlife. Stay safe, and we hope we can meet in person sometime in this new year.

Karen Koskey is editor for Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release, and Bev Myers is president.