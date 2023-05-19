The Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF), produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), has announced their call for film submissions for their 22nd annual event, to take place Feb. 15-19, 2024, in Nevada City and Grass Valley, CA.
Film submissions opened on May 11. The 22nd annual festival welcomes the submission of shorts and features about nature, community activism, conservation, intentional adventure, health, water, energy, climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, food, and farming. Special consideration is given to films that explore the 2024 theme, “Reel Action.”
From the annual “SYRCL action” to collect signatures for a cause to the workshops and panels taking a deeper dive into various issues facing our planet, presenting paths to inspire change has always been central to the WSFF. Next year’s theme, “Reel Action,” pays homage to the festival’s mission to inspire activism. The festival will look for films that work as a call to action, inviting audiences to learn about the most pressing environmental problems and initiatives anyone can take to improve the natural world and lives around the globe.
“Whether it’s reducing your carbon impacts, choosing sustainable products, volunteering in your community, or educating others, anyone can be an agent of change throughout the year, and our festival sets that tone,” comments Festival Director Lívia Campos de Menezes.
After the flagship festival in February, WSFF goes On Tour around the country to help ignite “Reel Action” in hundreds of communities with its informative and inspirational programming.
The “Early Bird” deadline for film submissions is July 16th, with a final deadline of September 17th. Submit early to take advantage of discounted pricing.
ABOUT THE WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL
One of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines stellar filmmaking, cinematography, and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come. Festivalgoers are treated to a wide variety of award-winning films, including those about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy, wildlife, and environmental justice. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is hosted and produced by South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL). The flagship festival kicks off a nationwide tour bringing Wild & Scenic films to more than 30,000 people annually.