Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Early bird submissions for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival are now open.

 Courtesy image

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF), produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), has announced their call for film submissions for their 22nd annual event, to take place Feb. 15-19, 2024, in Nevada City and Grass Valley, CA.

Film submissions opened on May 11. The 22nd annual festival welcomes the submission of shorts and features about nature, community activism, conservation, intentional adventure, health, water, energy, climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, food, and farming. Special consideration is given to films that explore the 2024 theme, “Reel Action.”