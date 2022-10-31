Who’s for seconds? Nevada City Rotary to host food-based fundraiser

The Nevada City Rotary Club is looking forward to welcoming the community to its fundraiser, Hungry Games II – Second Helpings, November 13 at Peace Lutheran Church. The evening will feature plenty of food, wine, and gourmet cooking.

The inaugural Hungry Games event was held in 2019.

“It’s our Hungry Games – Second Helpings because we did our first one in 2019 and had several restaurants competing,” said Nevada City Rotary secretary Robin Milam. “We had scheduled one for March 2020 but guess what happened.”

After an absence of three years, local Rotarians are looking forward not only to continue their service to the community but to experience the culinary delights the Hungry Games entail.

“We have an Iron Chef competition,” Milam said. “We will have three chefs who will each be preparing a gourmet tasting on-site and they will then be competing and attendees will have the opportunity to cast votes for the winning chefs.”

The winner of the Iron Chef competition will be announced at the end of the evening. The last victor was Jason Jillson of The Ham Stand in 2019.

Another high point of the evening is the $100 per ticket winner-take-all restaurant raffle.

“We have collected (gift) certificates from 12 different restaurants who have each donated $100 certificates. We are just really excited because they are truly favorite restaurants. The value is $1200.”

Participating restaurants include Lola at the National, Twelve 28 Kitchen, Alloro Cucina Italiana, and Golden Gate Saloon. Chances of winning the main prize are 1-100 as only 100 tickets will be sold.

Nevada City Rotary will welcome Pacific Auction Company, complete with unique items and a professional auctioneer.

“Pacific Auctions hosts auctions for nonprofits around the state and offer really unique and enticing items,” said Milam. “Travel experiences, jewelry, home care products, sports memorabilia; just a mix of items for everyone.

“The fact we are hosting the event in the middle of November as we are going into the holiday season, it’s a great time to come pick out something unique. We are really excited.”

Both a silent and live auction will be held.

Its major fundraiser of the year, Hungry Games gives Rotary a chance to raise monies that will support its many programs and affiliations.

An international organization, Milam said, the Rotary’s primary cause is to eradicate polio, which they have seen come to near-fruition with a 99 percent success rate.

“As part of Rotary International, our focus eradication of polio. Since the 1970’s we are down to a handful of cases worldwide. We still have a way to go but it’s a major success story,” Milam said.

On a local level Nevada City Rotary has partnered with a number of organizations including Bright Futures for Youth and Food Bank of Nevada County, and sponsors such programs as Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening and Rotary Eighth Grade Leadership Program.

Further, the group helps fund Girls Who Code, an after-school program that prepares girls for careers in computer sciences. It also helps with travel funds for Rotarians who travel to Mexico each year to help with health screenings for rural children and adults.

“The Rotary International motto is ‘service above self,’ said Milam. “If you ask people what is Rotary, the first thing is we are a service organization. Our focus is doing service both locally and internationally.

“We would love to have the public join us for a time of celebrating; having some scrumptious food as well as participating and looking at what we can do to continue to contribute to our community. It’s gonna be a great time. That is our number one thing.”

KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada City Rotary WHAT: Hungry Games II – Second Helpings WHERE: Peace Lutheran Church Fellowship Center, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Sunday, November 13, 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. TICKETS: General admission $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Book Seller in downtown Grass Valley or at Harmony Books in Nevada City. Raffle and entry tickets include chef competition tastings. Desserts and beverages will be for sale. Raffle tickets can be purchased from a Rotarian or you can email news@ncrotary.org for more information.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.