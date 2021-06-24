‘White Barn’ distribution for ag youth set for July
Members of Soroptimist International of Grass Valley are once again taking part in The White Barn Project by hosting a distribution day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 15 in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Families of FFA and 4-H students can get shirts, pants, belts, boots (as available) free of charge on that day. The group also welcomes donations of items that no longer fit. Additionally, organizers will be in the barn area during the fair where clothing and supplies will be available for the five days of showing. For more information, email sigrassvalley@gmail.com or visit http://www.sigv.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User