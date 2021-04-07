What’s your COVID-19 story?
Do you have an interesting story regarding how this past year’s pandemic has impacted your life, job or business? The Union is seeking compelling human interest stories and experiences that have unfolded during the challenging times of COVID-19. How has your life changed? How have you changed? What will you do differently going forward? What have you grown to appreciate? What was the hardest part? Have you lost someone near and dear to the coronavirus?
Despite the staggering death toll, the pandemic has not resulted in the same kind of visible and collective mourning that has occurred after past national tragedies, such as 9/11 or Hurricane Katrina, say experts at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. One reason, they suggest, is that “the coronavirus has prevented people from coming together in person to mourn,” and that “previous national tragedies had a distinct end point — in contrast, the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.”
Throughout history, storytelling has played a profound role in helping communities heal and feel connected. Consider sharing your COVID-19 story with your community by emailing Cory Fisher at Cfisher@theunion.com.
